Small plane crashes into water near Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park

RENTON, Wash. — A small aircraft crashed into the water near Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park Sunday afternoon, according to the Renton Fire Department.

The pilot is said to be OK. They were the only one in the plane when it crashed.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane flip and crash into the water just after 2 p.m, the fire department said.

Rescue swimmers and a diver team have been deployed.

Expect heavy police presence and responses around the park.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.