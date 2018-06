Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle U athletic director Shaney Fink joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to discuss the Redhawks most successful athletic year since transitioning back to Division I. More than a record $600,000 was raised at the annual Red Tie Celebration, likely due to the momentum of the athletic program, based on the success of many teams this season.

