× ‘Finish what you start’: Seattle rapper Wanz earns a bachelor’s degree in music

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Congratulations! Seattle rapper Wanz graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in music on Saturday.

The 56-year-old Grammy Award winner offered this advice in an Instagram post: “My sister reminding me its not how you start, just finish what you start. After 33 years, I graduate with a BA in Music! ”

Wanz also sang the national anthem at the ceremony.

Wanz whose real name is Mike Wansley was launched into the spotlight after being featured on Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ hit song “Thrift Shop.”

Before that, Wanz had some success in the music industry but also was a full-time software test engineer. He returned to that career after his “Thrift Shop” popularity.

Wanz now works on his own music and helps at risk youth.

In a Facebook post, the University attributed this quote to Wanz: “Never give up, finish what you start, and you’ll never have regret weighing down your heart.”