Man drives truck through front doors of Glacier Peak High School

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Classes and events will continue as normal after a man drove his truck through the front doors of Glacier Peak High School, school officials said Sunday.

The crash happened just before noon.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office said the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

No word on what caused the crash, but authorities are investigating the driver for possible DUI.

The crash caused significant damage to the front of the school but all events will go on as planned, including Monday’s graduation at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

Students will need to use the gym hallway entrance to get in and out of the building through the end of the school year.