Brooks Running Company sends message of inclusion during special needs relay

SEATTLE -- Brooks Running Company inspired athletes with intellectual disabilities to take part in a 4x100 relay race on Friday.

With the 2018 Special Olympic USA Games kicking off in Seattle July 1, Brooks paired athletes with and without intellectual disabilities for a day of friendly competition.

The goal was to raise awareness about lingering stereotypes centered around athletes with special needs.

Each athlete learned valuable principals, including friendship and inclusion.

Brooks plans on supporting the running community during the 2018 Special Olympic Games by providing volunteers, running shoes and apparel.