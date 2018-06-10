Aberdeen mayor says recovery efforts are underway after fire: ‘Our history is not lost’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABERDEEN, Wash. -- Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson is offering words of city pride and hope after a weekend fire destroyed Aberdeen's Armory building, which housed the city's museum, a senior center and the offices of a community social services program.

No one was hurt in the fire which broke out about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, but many exhibits on the city's history were badly damaged or completely lost.

“Our city and the entire Grays Harbor community witnessed a great tragedy this Saturday as we watched in horror as fire devastated the Aberdeen Museum of History and displaced the Coastal Community Action Program and Aberdeen Senior Center," Larson said in a statement.

Larson when on to thank the Aberdeen Fire Department and the regional response to the fire.

"We are now seeing an outpouring of support from local businesses and others to help house the Senior Center and the Coastal Community Action Program in the interim," he said.

Larson said they are immediately taking steps to restore and preserve documents and artifacts that can be recovered from the city's museum.

“Though we may have lost many artifacts that represent our rich local history, our history is not lost and is as vibrant as ever. Our strong community spirit and love for Aberdeen’s 128-year history will guide the recovery of the museum. Just as Aberdeen did not succumb to the great fire of 1903, neither will this fire snuff out our pride, memories, and commitment to our great community,” Larson said.