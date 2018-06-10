× 5 dead in cabin explosion in Jefferson County

BRINNON, Wash. — Five people died when a rental cabin in Brinnon, Washington exploded Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said neighbors called 911 about 1 a.m. after hearing an explosion and seeing a large fire.

During their investigation, firefighters found five bodies inside the remnants of the cabin.

The sheriff’s office has requested the assistance of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The investigation is continuing and the names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of their families.