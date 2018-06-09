× Man arrested after attempted kidnapping in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. – A 13-year-old student at Olympic Middle School said she was almost kidnapped on Friday, according to police.

Auburn Public Schools sent a letter to parents saying the girl was walking to school near the intersection of 17th Street Southeast and Auburn Way South when a man tried to talk to her, grabbed her by the arms and tried to pull her into his truck.

Auburn Police said the girl reported that a man had been following her in his vehicle.

The girl got away and is safe.

Police said the girl was able to give a detailed description of the man and nearby cameras captured the license plate of the vehicle.

The man was arrested a few hours later and booked into the King County Jail.