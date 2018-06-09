× Iconic Northwest skateboarder and skatepark designer Mark ‘Monk’ Hubbard dies

SEATTLE — Legendary Northwest skateboarder and skatepark designer Mark “Monk” Hubbard has died.

Hubbard was the president and founder of Grindline Skateparks, headquartered in West Seattle. Grindline is one of the world’s premiere skateboard park design and build firms, with more than two dozen skateparks built in Washington state alone.

Hubbard was 47 years old. The cause of his death was not immediately known.

His death was confirmed by friend and Thrasher Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jake Phelps. Phelps said Hubbard passed away at his home in West Seattle.

For skateboarders across the world, Hubbard was a significant figure. In the early 90’s, he helped build Portland’s Burnside Skatepark, seen by many as the model for modern parks.

“This guy invented DIY (Do it Yourself).” Phelps said. “You see kids out there digging ditches for skateboarding, it’s because of Marty.”

Hubbard transformed his love of DIY skateboarding into a business. He and his Grindline crews built parks from Orcas Island to Israel with a passion that transcended a mere job.

“I see skateparks as a tool to the universe,” Hubbard told Vice Magazine. “To even out the positive and negative energies that rule the galaxies.”

Seattle skateparks on Beacon Hill, in West Seattle, South Hill, Seattle Center, Ballard and others are Grindline parks.

Hubbard is survived by his wife and three children.