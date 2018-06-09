BREAKING: Aberdeen Armory building erupts in flames; injuries unknown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABERDEEN, Wash. -- The Aberdeen Armory building erupted in flames Saturday morning, sending smoke high into the air.

The Montesano Fire Department confirmed they were sending crews to a fire at a building in the 100 block of East 3rd Street in Aberdeen. It is believed the fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Aberdeen fire officials were not immediately available for comment. It was not known if there were any injuries in the fire or how it started.

Lacey fire officials said firefighters from Lacey, McLane Black Lake Fire Department and paramedics from Olympia were also headed to the scene.

Q13 News viewers sent pictures and video of the blaze, showing flames and smoke billowing.

Grays Harbor PUD said power was cut to 10 blocks of 3rd Street, and the outage was expected to last as long as the fire department requests.

The Aberdeen Armory holds the Aberdeen Museum of History and the Aberdeen Community Center. The museum houses some Nirvana and Kurt Cobain memorabilia.

The armory was built in 1922.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is available.