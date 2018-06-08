Washington customers report issues with AT&T cell service

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — AT&T customers across Western Washington are reporting trouble with their cell service Friday morning.

Customers were reaching out to AT&T on Twitter asking about the outage:

“Port Townsend, WA has no cellular service. I did get through to tech support after driving around until I got service but then lost service during the call and have had no service since.”

AT&T Cares responded saying technicians were already working to quickly restore service.

They did not elaborate on how widespread the outage was.

A map on downdetector.com showed a spike in customer-reported outages in the Pacific Northwest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.