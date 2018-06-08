Washington customers report issues with AT&T cell service
SEATTLE — AT&T customers across Western Washington are reporting trouble with their cell service Friday morning.
Customers were reaching out to AT&T on Twitter asking about the outage:
“Port Townsend, WA has no cellular service. I did get through to tech support after driving around until I got service but then lost service during the call and have had no service since.”
AT&T Cares responded saying technicians were already working to quickly restore service.
They did not elaborate on how widespread the outage was.
A map on downdetector.com showed a spike in customer-reported outages in the Pacific Northwest.
This is a developing story and will be updated.