Washington customers report issues with AT&T cell service

SEATTLE — AT&T customers across Western Washington are reporting trouble with their cell service Friday morning.

Customers were reaching out to AT&T on Twitter asking about the outage:

“Port Townsend, WA has no cellular service. I did get through to tech support after driving around until I got service but then lost service during the call and have had no service since.”

@ATTCares Port Townsend, WA has no cellular service. I did get through to tech support after driving around until I got service but then lost service during the call and have had no service since. — Donna Winter (@technobozo) June 8, 2018

@ATTCares @att loosing sales at a major retail event right now, cant ring people up due #outage! #attdown — Urban Soule (@urbansoule) June 8, 2018

AT&T Cares responded saying technicians were already working to quickly restore service.

They did not elaborate on how widespread the outage was.

Hello Donna! Thank you for reaching out. We're already working to restore service quickly. Click here: https://t.co/0iv9ry2qd2 for details about WiFi calling. We appreciate your patience. ^AlejandraP — ATTCares (@ATTCares) June 8, 2018

Kenneth, unfortunately we are still experiencing this issue. However, we have technicians working hard to get this resolved for you. Thank you for your patience! ^TiffH — ATTCares (@ATTCares) June 8, 2018

A map on downdetector.com showed a spike in customer-reported outages in the Pacific Northwest.

A major @ATT outage is impacting several customers. The up and down outage has been going on for over an hour now. #Seattle pic.twitter.com/pnWaBDEgZw — Josh Dill (@JoshJDill) June 8, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.