Tyler Smith: Help find convicted felon, un-family-friendly fugitive

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

‘Family First’ is not a rule of life convicted felon, Tyler Smith, follows.

He’s been busted for breaking into a relative’s storage unit in Spokane County to steal items, including a shotgun he pawned in Idaho.

That got him convicted of burglary, trafficking stolen property and possession of a stolen firearm— and now he’s breaking probation on those crimes and wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape in Spokane County.

Smith’s rap sheet also has multiple identity theft, forgery, money laundering and drug convictions.

He’s 26 years old, 5’10” and weighs 165 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).