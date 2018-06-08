Surveillance video shows alleged DUI driver slam into Auburn donut shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- Police arrested a driver after they allegedly drove drunk and crashed into an Auburn donut shop.

Surveillance video from the crash site shows a white pickup crashing into a pole and mangling its front end. The dramatic crash was captured shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Donut Star's indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras.

The footage shows the truck careening down the street, onto the sidewalk, into the parking lot and turning sharply while sliding into the side of the business on Auburn Way South.

Nobody was hurt, but the truck came to rest just feet away from two customers who were walking into the donut shop, employees told Q13 News.

Auburn police said the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Several lanes of Auburn Way South were blocked during the investigation but have since reopened.