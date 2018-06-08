× Seriously, snow in June? Travelers who plan to drive over Stevens Pass take note

SEATTLE — It might be June, and less than two weeks from the official start of summer, but the National Weather Service warned Friday that snow levels in the mountains could fall to 4,000 to 5,000 feet this weekend.

“The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement regarding travel into the mountains this weekend,” Q13 News Meteorologist Tim Joyce said Friday night. “Much colder than normal temperatures are expected. Accumulating snow above 4,000 feet is possible Saturday and Sunday” and could lead to slippery conditions on roads.

“Hikers and campers to the higher elevations in popular spots around Mount Rainier, Mount Baker and Hurricane Ridge in the Olympics are advised to bring appropriate cold weather gear and be prepared for slippery trail conditions and to take shelter from isolated thunderstorms as well,” Joyce said.

That shouldn’t affect Snoqualmie Pass at 3,000 feet, but Stevens Pass and White Pass are both over 4,000 feet and could see snow accumulation.

At Mount Rainier National Park, the NWS Seattle said, “Stormy weather will create difficult mountaineering conditions near the summit Friday night, with local blizzard-like conditions, strong winds and near zero visibility. A high level of skill and experience in alpine terrain, including use of GPS, is recommended for navigation and camping in these conditions.”

It said snow accumulation near Paradise will be up to 2 inches on Saturday.

Those who aren’t going up into the mountains will see temperatures in the 50s and 60s — and rain.

A quick look at the weekend forecast brings showers to most everywhere. A rumble of thunder is possible especially in the convergent zone tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow and Sunday mostly in the upper 50s lower 60s. #wawx pic.twitter.com/shqhL1bkmD — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 9, 2018

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Sea-Tac airport had 0.14 inches, which is more rain than fell at Sea-Tac for the entire month of May, the NWS said. The total rain for all of May at Sea-Tac was 0.12 inches.

“Steady light rain continues tonight and tapers off after midnight into more widely scattered showers,” Joyce said Friday night.

As usual, summer in Seattle will likely begin on July 5th.