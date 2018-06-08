Gregg Hansen: Help hunt wanted high-violent sex offender

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A high-violent sex offender is on the run in the Tri-cities.

Gregg Hansen has been convicted of first degree sex abuse and failing to register as a sex offender — the crime he’s wanted for now in Benton County.

He also has a Department of Corrections Escape warrant for breaking probation on a felony drug bust in Franklin County.

Hansen has more than 40 convictions on his rap sheet.

He’s 61 years old, 5’11”, weighs 175 pounds and is known to use the fake first name’s ‘David’ and ‘Wynn’ and bogus last name’s ‘Hamilton’ and ‘Wilson.’

If you know where he’s hiding, call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to get your information anonymously to Crime Stoppers.