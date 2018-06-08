Golf store struck by second ‘Ninja Burglar’; help ID suspect

WANTED IN TACOMA —

Deja vu at Puetz Golf in Tacoma: A week after we featured a so-called ‘Ninja Burglar’ busting in through the store’s roof to steal expensive clubs — the business is reeling from a second stealth-like suspect striking the exact same way — dropping in through the roof, possibly a copycat who Tacoma Police hope you can help identify.

“We’ve been talking about a Ninja-type guy. It’s the same kind of MO, method of operation, he drops down you see him jump on floor. He immediately runs over to an area where the high-end clubs are. He takes a bag and he takes the three sets of irons, puts them in that bag, then he takes the bag and goes back to the area he dropped into, he hands it up and it very well could be he has help on this, we don’t know, you don’t see anybody else, but that’s a pretty heavy bag, so he puts it up and the next thing you’re going to see him, he boosts himself on the shelf and on the way up you’ll see him knocking down three or four bags and then he disappears out of sight,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “We don’t think it’s the same guy, but we think it’s somebody who was told about it, maybe they saw it on our show. This guy needs to be caught, because the loss on this alone is in the thousands and thousands of dollars.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Puetz says its Tacoma store is ninja-proof now: They've added new security to the places the burglars have been busting-in -- so listen up any copycat wannabes – don’t try it.

If you know anything that can help identify these ‘Ninja Burglars,’ call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.