Driver arrested for suspicion of DUI after rollover accident; 2 baby raccoons saved

SHELTON, Wash. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after the driver rolled her pickup truck Friday morning, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman suffered on minor injuries in the incident on Kamiche Point Road, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

But two baby raccoons in the truck were recovered and turned over to wildlife officers, the sheriff’s office said. The officers didn’t say why the woman had baby raccoons in her pickup.

The Washington State Patrol later tweeted this video of the raccoons.