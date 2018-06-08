Bridging the Divide: The NFL protest controversy

Bridging the Divide is a weekly series that brings opposing sides of a controversial topic together, face-to-face. Each week, Brandi Kruse hosts the two sides for a positive dialogue on issues ranging from gun control, to policing, to politics.

This week: NFL protest controversy

Q13 News plucked two veterans out of a Facebook debate over the NFL protest controversy and had them sit face-to-face to find common ground. Trevor Smith, 31, of Orting, Wash., and Jessie Simmons, 36, of Lacey, Wash., disagree over whether players should be fined for sitting or kneeling during the national anthem before games.