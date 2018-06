KENT, Wash. — Investigators are trying to find an excavator that was stolen from a construction site in Kent.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force says the Cat 304E2 excavator was stolen Monday morning.

The task force released two surveillance photos of the suspect vehicles that hauled off the equipment: a white Ford Superduty and black Ford Freestyle.

If you have any information, contact Puget Sound ATTF.

Detectives are trying to find this Cat 304E2 excavator that was stolen Monday morning from a job site in Kent, WA. Attached are pictures of the two suspect vehicles: White Ford Superduty with trailer and Black Ford Freestyle. Contact us if you have info! pic.twitter.com/qdDgis7pYS — Puget Sound ATTF (@PugetSoundATTF) June 6, 2018