Seattle police chase man accused of shooting wife in leg at Shoreline home

SEATTLE -- Seattle police are blocking southbound lanes of Marginal Way where officers found a man accused of shooting his wife in the leg earlier Thursday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, this began as a domestic violence call at a home on N. 193rd Street in Shoreline after a husband reportedly shot his wife in the leg.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the husband fled, and Seattle police spotted the car a short time later near Boeing Field.

It's unclear if the suspect has been taken into custody.

The woman's injuries are not life-threatening, Abbott said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.