Seattle police chase man accused of shooting wife in leg at Shoreline home

SEATTLE -- Seattle police are blocking southbound lanes of Marginal Way where officers found a man accused of shooting his wife in the leg earlier Thursday morning.
According to the King County Sheriff's Office, this began as a domestic violence call at a home on N. 193rd Street in Shoreline after a husband reportedly shot his wife in the leg.
Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the husband fled, and Seattle police spotted the car a short time later near Boeing Field.
It's unclear if the suspect has been taken into custody.
The woman's injuries are not life-threatening, Abbott said.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
