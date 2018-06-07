Police warn of scam targeting Chinese immigrants in Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Police say thieves operating a scam are taking advantage of Chinese immigrants in Western Washington, especially in Bellevue.

The thieves are claiming to be from China's Embassy in San Francisco and they're getting away with a lot of money.

Bellevue police officer Seth Tyler said, "The victim receives a call from someone claiming to be from the Chinese Embassy and that person tells them they're in some legal trouble in China, that they can clear their name by wire transferring money to the Bank of Hong Kong in China."

Tyler says they've gotten at least nine complaints about this scam and in two cases, peopled wired large amounts of money overseas -- in one case, it was at least $200,000.

Authorities say there could be more victims and their best advice is if you get a call like this, just hang up.

Because these scammers are targeting Chinese immigrants, we have the police video in Mandarin, too, below.