Police, survivor team up to protect kids from online predators

When she was 13 years old, Alicia Kozakiewicz was kidnapped, raped, and tortured by a man she met online.

Four days into her ordeal, fearing he was about to kill her, Alicia was instead rescued by federal agents – who gave her a second chance at life, and an opportunity to protect other children from the same fate.

This week, with Alicia’s help, Washington’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is set to release a series of PSA’s aimed at warning kids and parents about the dangers that lurk online.