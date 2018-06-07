× Police: Road rage conflict involved a machete, a rifle, a pistol, shots fired and, luckily, no injuries

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A road rage incident Thursday led to one driver brandishing a machete-type sword toward another motorist and then the two men firing gunshots at each other, police said. No one was hit or injured.

Police said a 47-year-old man had been driving near Juanita Drive when he had an “altercation” with a 19-year-old man in another vehicle.

The 19-year-old suspect “then brandished a machete-type sword out the window at the victim,” police said.

Both cars turned onto 76th Place NE, where the suspect suddenly stopped his vehicle near NE 116th Street and exited toward the victim with the machete, police said.

The 47-year-old victim took out his concealed-carry pistol and fired toward the ground to get the suspect to stop, police said, prompting the suspect to flee.

The victim called 911 and was on the phone with the dispatcher when he saw the suspect returning in his vehicle toward the victim.

“The suspect got out of his vehicle armed with a rifle and then fired into the victim’s vehicle, narrowly missing the victim,” police said. “The victim then returned fire toward the suspect. The suspect then fled a second time in his vehicle but not before the victim was able to read his license plate number. The victim then drove to a nearby location to wait for Kirkland Police to arrive.”

Officers were able to identify the suspect and he was taken into custody, police said. All weapons were located and recovered.

Both victim and suspect are residents of Kirkland. Felony charges will be filed against the suspect, police said.

