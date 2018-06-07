Police need help finding a missing teen from Fife

FIFE, Wash. — Detectives in Fife are asking for the public’s help locating Vanessa Moore. She’s been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

The 13-year-old told her father she was heading to the library about 3 p.m. When she didn’t come home after the library closed at 8 p.m. Moore’s parents became concerned.

The library is a short distance away from their home in the 6500 block of 20th Street E.

Vanessa has family in the Tacoma area and has contacts in Lakewood. If Vanessa is located or seen, or you have information about her location, please call 911 immediately.