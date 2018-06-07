Man whose SUV was ripped apart by huge blast charged with possession of incendiary device

SEATTLE — A 34-year-old Federal Way man was charged Thursday with possession of an incendiary device after his parked SUV exploded in the driveway of his parents’ home.

Joshua Dylan Brooks was ordered held in the King County Jail in lieu of $250,000.

In court documents, the prosecutor argued that Brooks “poses an extreme risk to the community. He was just fired on 6/4/18 from his job; has expressed suicidal thoughts to his mother; the defendant has a prescription pain medication addiction according to his mother; 22 lbs of TATP and approximately 20 lbs of tannerite, both highly explosive materials” were found on the property and he possessed at least 11 firearms.

“The amount of explosives and firearms are concerning in combination with the defendant’s mental state and pain pill addiction,” it said.

After the SUV exploded, Brooks was inside his parents’ home, the court documents said, and he “initially told responding officers the vehicle belonged to him and he did not know what caused the damage. Brooks claimed the only thing in the 4Runner was spray paint.”

Brooks’ SUV exploded Tuesday at 29817 4th Ave. SW in Federal Way with such force that there was a debris field approximately 220 feet north and south of the SUV that could have damaged other homes, court documents said. The windshield of Brooks’ Toyota 4Runner was found 293 feet away after the detonation.

The defendant’s father told police his son “enjoys shooting, and mixing chemicals together to see the reaction,” the court documents said.

“Based on the items found in Joshua Brooks room there is probable cause to believe he was making homemade explosives,” the document said.

Brooks apparently didn’t make any statements to investigators after his arrest.