Kirkland police release sketches of suspect in 2 separate cases of indecent exposure, lewd conduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- Police released sketches Thursday of a suspect believed to have responsible for two separate incidents in which a man exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of women.

The women were walking alone in Juanita Bay and Juanita Beach Parks. The incidents occurred in the late afternoon to evening hours. In each incident, the man exposed his genitals and masturbated but did not make any threats or attempt to make physical contact with either women, police said.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, 20-30 years old, 5’10”-6’0” tall, with a slender build and short, black, shaggy hair.

The sketches were created with the assistance of each victim. Based on similarities in each case, police said, the suspects are believed to be the same man.