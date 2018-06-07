Firefighters rescue 20 cats from fast-moving house fire in Des Moines

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a large house fire in Des Moines.
It started just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of S 232nd St. Police closed off two blocks of the street because of downed power lines.
Officials said the flames engulfed an outdoor shed next to the house and burned part of the home and attic. Crews managed to get the fire under control quickly, and keep it from spreading to other homes.
They said everyone got out safely, but firefighters did run into a little bit of pet problem. According to Des Moines Police, there were about 20 cats running everywhere.
South King County Assistant Fire Chief Vic Pennington said all of the cats have been accounted for, and no injuries reported.
The cause remains under investigation.