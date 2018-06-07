× 60+ undocumented mothers separated from children, moved to SeaTac facility

SEATAC, Wash. — A local organization says as many as 120 undocumented mothers have been separated from their children and transferred to the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project says it learned of the transfer from two asylum-seeking women:

“Initial reports demonstrate the group consists of many women who originally arrived with their children seeking asylum, but were then separated from their children by Border Patrol officials and prosecuted for unlawful entry, a federal misdemeanor. Despite completing their sentences, the mothers remain in federal detention while applying for asylum and separated from their children who are being held at separate government facilities.”

Prior to the transfer, the women were previously being held at facilities in Texas.

“The two women reported that approximately 60 other women in similar circumstances are currently being held in the same section of the Federal Detention Center,” the organization said in a statement. “Moreover, there are now reports of an additional group of 60 asylum seekers being held in a separate section of the FDC at SeaTac. NWIRP staff is actively working to reach as many of them as possible to provide legal assistance.”

ICE officials did not directly confirm the report, but said they are enforcing the Justice Department’s zero-tolerance policy against illegal border crossings.

“Due to the current surge in illegal border crossings and implementation of the U.S. Department of Justice’s zero-tolerance policy, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is working to meet the demand for additional immigration detention space, both long and short term. To meet this need, ICE is collaborating with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), private detention facility operators and local government agencies.”

The official also said ICE has needed to find more space for detained asylum seekers.

“To meet the immediate need, ICE has entered into inter-agency agreements with BOP to acquire access to more than 1,600 additional beds at BOP facilities. The use of BOP facilities is intended to be a temporary measure until ICE can obtain additional long-term contracts for new detention facilities or until the surge in illegal border crossings subsides,” ICE officials said in a statement.

The Bureau of Prison (BOP) facilities include:

Victorville, California (1,000 beds)

FDC SeaTac, Washington (209 beds)

La Tuna, Texas (230 beds)

Sheridan, Oregon (130 beds)

FCI Phoenix (102 beds)

“ICE continues to enforce immigration laws consistent with the Administration’s directives and the law. This includes ensuring sufficient detention space to hold aliens prior to removal or adjudication by an immigration judge.”

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project condemned the move.

“The tragedy that is the Trump Administration’s policy of separating children from their parents is now taking place in our state,” said Jorge L. Baron, executive director of NWIRP. “We now have women detained in our community who have had their children forcibly taken from them simply because they sought to protect them. We call on the Administration to reunite these parents with their children and to stop this inhumane policy.”