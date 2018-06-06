WSDOT expects tens of thousands of drivers to avoid SR 99 tunnel and use Seattle streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- State transportation officials say they expect about 30,000 people to avoid the SR 99 tunnel once the construction is complete, leading to tens of thousands of cars using already busy Seattle streets.

On average, about 90,000 cars drive along the Alaskan Way Viaduct every day, WSDOT officials say.

Officials say sometime this fall, there will be a three-week closure of the route during the time the Viaduct is permanently closed, and the new tunnel is opened. That means 90,000 cars will be looking for alternative ways around Seattle.

“I’m wondering how they will reroute all the traffic,” said James Heugas, who uses the road to commute to work.

Unlike the Viaduct, the new tunnel system won't have any exits into downtown Seattle. Heugas says that because of that, he’ll have to find a new route to work.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials say like Heugas, they expect about 30,000 people currently using the Viaduct to find alternative ways around town.

However, there are no set plans on how to address that additional traffic on already-busy Seattle roads.

“We absolutely want people to know what their alternatives could be, but a lot of this information is currently being developed,” said Laura Newborn with WSDOT.

Newborn says WSDOT is working with multiple agencies to create several plans to help people deal with the effects of the Viaduct closing.