Students arrested for scattering dismembered roadkill around school

HAYMARKET, Va. - Four students were arrested for allegedly vandalizing property at their high school and scattering a dismembered animal throughout the premises, according to a release from the Prince William County Police department.

Police said the vandalism occurred at some point between the evening of May 28th and the morning of May 29th at the stadium complex at Battlefield High School.

Obscene images and profanity were spray-painted onto the field and track as well as the visitors' bleachers. Police said an animal carcass, which appeared to be roadkill, was also dismembered and scattered across the premises.

Authorities received an anonymous tip and were able to determine that all of the suspects involved are Battlefield High School students. The students turned themselves in without incident.

Jordan Ryan Pumphrey, 18, of Haymarket; Ramon Eduardo Romero Serpas, 18, of Woodbridge; and Bryant Keith Shaible, 18, of Haymarket; were all charged with destruction of property and conspiracy to commit a felony. A 19-year-old from Gainesville, Jared Nicholas Yusko, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

They were held on $2,000 bonds and will appear in court on August 21, police said.