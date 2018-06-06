× Rare coins, jewelry, other lost treasures up for auction

The Washington Dept. of Revenue is auctioning off lost treasure from hundreds of unclaimed safe deposit boxes.

On the auction block — jewelry, rare coins and bills, stamps and lots of other collectibles, even a ’91 Ken Griffey, Jr. autographed grand slam baseball!

The auction will be held at James G. Murphy auction house on June 20 and 21 in Kenmore. Bidders can preview the items in person on June 18 and 19. You can also check the online catalog here.

James G. Murphy auction house: 18226 68th Ave. NE, Kenmore, WA