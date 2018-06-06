Puyallup woman desperate to find dog that escaped PetSmart grooming station

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Patricia Borgstrom says her dog, Bentley, was being walked from the petshotel to the grooming station at Petsmart on 1201 31st Ave SE in Puyallup when he broke his collar and ran out the door Monday.

“I just want my baby back home. He’s my world and my emotional support!!” said Borgstrom.

Bentley, a 2-year-old Pomeranian and Siberian Husky mix, is chipped with Home Again and has a vision problem with his left eye. It is half brown and half blue.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to help find Bentley. Our local store teams have formed a search party, created flyers and are currently exploring the use of tracking dogs to help locate him. We’ll continue to be in close contact with Bentley’s pet parent during this time,” said Erin Gray, Senior Corporate Communications Manager with PetSmart

Please contact the store at (253) 845-8988 if you spot Bentley.