New mental health, substance abuse program offered for veterans, military servicemembers and their dependents

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – A new program in Snohomish County aimed at treating the special needs of our local veterans and enlisted military personnel got a special endorsement on the 74th anniversary of D-Day.

Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Master Sergeant Leroy A. Petry helped unveil the new ‘Extra Mile Military Care’ program at Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital.

The program is aimed to treat military service members and their family members suffering from PTSD, substance abuse disorders and other issues.

“Tremendous opportunity for military and dependents to get the treatment and the care they deserve,” he said.

Petry is no stranger to trauma, about ten years ago he saved his fellow Army Rangers by tossing a grenade out of harm’s way but he lost his right hand in the blast.

For his sacrifice on the battlefield in Afghanistan Petry received the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Hospital officials tout their facility is specifically designed to meet the needs of men and women who serve their country; Substance abuse treatment, combat related PTSD, mood disorders and other issues. Hospital officials say many of the employees are also veterans. The program is also offered to family members to make sure they also get the treatment they need.

“Our families serve right alongside with us,” said Petry. “Now they know they have the support and opportunity to get hope and treatment they need.”

The facility also offers treatment for civilian individuals.