Chopper video shows hit-and-run suspect jump into river while running from cops

AUBURN, Wash. -- What started as a hit-and-run ended with a suspect jumping into a river trying to escape from police.

The King County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released video of the wild pursuit by police. That video from Guardian One shows a man jump into the river:

"Guardian One, he's going down right towards the river. And, he's jumped in the river. Looks like he's going to try and swim across. Can we get somebody over on the east side of that river?" "He's slowly making his way west along the river." "Looks like it's shallow enough for him to stand up and walk. Officers that are there walking eastbound. He's walking right toward the group of K9 officers."

Deputies said the man is suspected of pulling a gun on the victim before running from police.

The suspect eventually got out of the water and surrendered to police.

See the full video released by King County Sheriff Air Support below: