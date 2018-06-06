BIRD WATCH! Help us name this gull nesting on the Q13 FOX rooftop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Don't say we never post any good news!

A feathery friend has made his/her home on the rooftop here at the Q13 FOX studios along Seattle's Lake Union.

A Q13 News engineer spotted the nest earlier this week and installed a bird cam.

One of our resident bird watchers thinks this could be a Glaucous-Winged Gull. This type of large gull lives in the Pacific Northwest and often uses building roofs in cities as its nesting habitat.

Q13 News anchor Travis Mayfield snapped a photo showing at least two eggs in the nest.

But we need your help to officially name the bird! We had many creative suggestions during our Facebook livestream earlier this morning.

Name that bird!

Choose a name below and we'll announce the gull's official name Thursday on Q13 News This Morning (4:30 - 10:00 a.m.):

Check out the Q13 FOX Facebook page where we'll periodically be streaming the soon-to-be-named gull!

View an earlier stream below: