Woman who called 911 after spotting missing Bonney Lake teen will get $10,000 reward

SEATTLE -- The woman who called 911 after she and her daughter spotted the missing teenage girl from Bonney Lake on Sunday will be getting the $10,000 reward in the case, it was confirmed Tuesday.

The good Samaritan asked that she not be identified.

"I was leaving the place and a girl was walking down and she looks like that girl (deleted) that's missing and she has a beanie on and she's at a bus stop," the woman said in the 911 call.

The 15-year-old girl (who we are no longer naming or showing because police say she was the victim of sex trafficking) is home safe now because of the efforts of the community.

The Facebook page created to help find her now has a new name -- South Sound Advocates for the Missing and Endangered.

Already, the members are hard at work trying to help locate another missing girl. Thurston County sheriff's detectives are searching for 16-year-old Emmie Pierce. She ran away from home 83 days ago.

On Tuesday, her mother provided a DNA sample to detectives in case it is ever needed to help identify Emmie.

Just like with the case of the Bonney Lake teen, Emmie left around 1 a.m. by sneaking out a window after her mom says they had a great evening planning her grandmother's birthday party.

"I'm desperate for answers. I don't know why she's gone, why she left. I just have nothing. She's been gone for 83 days today," said Kelley Anderson, Emmie Pierce's mom.

Emmie is 5-foot-5, 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She has piercings in her nose, tongue, ear and belly. Call 911 if you see her.

Her mom says Emmie has had some struggles in the past, but after getting counseling, her mom thought she was doing better.

Now, she doesn't know what to think and fears the worst.

On any given night, experts say, there are 500 girls being sex-trafficked in Western Washington, some as young as 12.

The Washington State Patrol has a missing person's website that posts photos and names.

Runaways are tough for law enforcement because there is no law against running away. They do put out internal bulletins for patrol officers, but only ask for the public's help when they thing a child might be in danger or missing because of suspicious circumstances.

Emmie had run away before so her mom was worried that her case was not being taken seriously. She's been posting photos of her daughter on every Facebook page she can find. She reported Emmie to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"I feel hopeful," Emmie's mom said. "I won't give up on my daughter. I'll keep the faith, no matter what, you know, and I won't give up on my daughter but I'm pretty heartbroken. I just need some answers."

There is a nonprofit organization that runs a hotline to help teens reconnect with their families. They can call 1-800-THE-RUNAWAY and even get a free bus ticket home.