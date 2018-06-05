Seattle police release body-cam video of incident in which cop was charged with misdemeanor assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle police on Tuesday night released body camera video from an incident that got an officer charged with misdemeanor assault.

It happened in March, when the City Attorney's Office says officer Martin Harris responded to a call about a disturbance.

The city attorney says Harris's first mistake as grabbing the man.

After that, court documents say, Harris "unlawfully arrested the man and hit him when he refused to comply."

You can hear the man accuse the officer of being drunk, but Seattle police say they don't believe that to be true.

Harris is charged with gross misdemeanor assault. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail or up to a $5,000 fine.