SEATTLE -- Protesters calling for the abolition of ICE, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, blocked 2nd Avenue Tuesday morning in downtown Seattle.

The small group blocked lanes of traffic on 2nd near Madison Street starting at 7:30 a.m.

Protesters linked arms together and laid down across the street.

Police eventually gave a dispersal order. Those who did not comply were arrested, Seattle police said.

In all, nine people were taken away in handcuffs.