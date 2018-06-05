Mexico slaps 20 percent tariff on US apples

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Washington Apple Commission says Mexico will immediately slap a 20 percent tariff on apples from the United States in response to the Trump administration's tariffs on aluminum and steel.

The commission said Tuesday that Washington state is the nation's leading apple producer and Mexico is their biggest export market.

The state's 1,300 growers are the source for almost all the U.S. apples sent to Mexico.

Last year, Washington growers shipped 13.7 million 40-pound cartons valued at more than $215 million to Mexico.

During the current season, shipments have been 13 percent ahead of last year and were on track to exceed 15 million bushels.

The Apple Commission says the new tariff puts that goal in doubt.