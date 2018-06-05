Katie’s Q13 Weather School visits Sherwood Elementary

Edmonds, WASH. — Meteorologist Katie Boer and Photojournalist Fernando Ochoa took Q13 Weather School on the road with a trip up to Snohomish County Thursday.

Boer visited students in Mrs. Karen Liker’s 3rd grade class at Sherwood Elementary, talking to the students about how weather works, how she develops her forecasts and why we experience certain types of weather in the Puget Sound.

Liker’s students had a blast learning how to create their own tornado tube with one liter bottles and how to shaving cream and color dye to make rain form.

Student’s had a lot of great questions for Boer, wondering how the TV equipment worked, what kind of damage you could see in a tornado and how she knows where to point to while delivering her forecast.