Celebrities pay tribute to Kate Spade: ‘You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Lena Dunham and Lucy Hale are among those who have paid tribute to designer Kate Spade, who died Tuesday. She was 55.

Spade is best known for founding her eponymous fashion brand, recognized for its handbags and use of bright, vivid colors and patterns.

Spade was found dead Tuesday morning in her New York City apartment from an apparent suicide.

"I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times," Mindy Kaling wrote. "They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them."

I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

"Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike," Lena Dunham added in a tweet. "She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful."

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018

Some of those paying tribute to Spade recalled their first experience with the brand, once perceived to be a status-symbol.

"My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college," wrote Chelsea Clinton on social media. "I still have it. Holding Kate's family, friends and loved ones in my heart."

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Rosie O'Donnell sent well-wishes to actor David Spade, who is Kate Spade's brother-in-law.

She married David Spade's brother, Andy, in 1994.

"All my love to u dave," O'Donnell said on Twitter.

Kate Spade's niece, actress Rachel Brosnahan, is the star of Amazon's "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."