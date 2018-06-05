Bellevue cop rolls SUV while responding to stolen car call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- A Bellevue police officer lost control of their SUV and crashed while responding to a call Tuesday morning.

According to police, the officer was helping another officer track down a stolen car around 1:00 a.m.

The officer was driving on 146th Place a few blocks north of Bellevue College when his SUV rolled over taking out a few trees, a fire hydrant and a power box.

That officer was able to get out and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

This morning at 12:42 a.m., one of our officers lost control of his patrol car while responding to assist a colleague with stopping a stolen car. The officer received minor injuries but is expected to be OK. 1500 blk 145th Pl. SE. pic.twitter.com/1L33zJSXWJ — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) June 5, 2018