Bellevue cop rolls SUV while responding to stolen car call

Posted 9:45 AM, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 09:50AM, June 5, 2018

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- A Bellevue police officer lost control of their SUV and crashed while responding to a call Tuesday morning.

According to police, the officer was helping another officer track down a stolen car around 1:00 a.m.

The officer was driving on 146th Place a few blocks north of Bellevue College when his SUV rolled over taking out a few trees, a fire hydrant and a power box.

That officer was able to get out and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.