12-year-old Everett boy shot in apparent accident, expected to survive, police say

EVERETT, Wash. — Police were investigating an apparent accidental shooting involving a 12-year-old boy Tuesday, the department said.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on 17 W. Casino Road at about 5:15 p.m. and found the boy with a gunshot wound, a spokesman said.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive, the police said.

The boy’s parents were at the apartment when officers arrived, but it’s unclear if they were home when the gun was fired, the spokesman said.

The investigation is continuing, he added.