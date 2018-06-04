× Vail Resorts to buy Stevens Pass

DENVER — Vail Resorts has announced it is buying Stevens Pass ski resort and three other resorts outside Washington.

The ski resort behemoth announced Monday that Stevens Pass will become Vail Resorts’ second Pacific Northwest ski resort, after Whistler-Blackcomb. Vail will pay $67 million to Ski Resort Holdings, LLC.

The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Vail is also paying the Mueller family $82 million to acquire Triple Peaks LLC, which owns Crested Butte in Colorado, Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont and Mount Sunapee in New Hampshire.

The move may mean good news for season pass holders. Stevens Pass and other acquired resorts will be part of the Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass, which opens unlimited skiing or snowboarding to all of the Vail Resorts’ mountains.

Vail Resorts has committed to spend $35 million over two years to improve its new holdings. It is not yet known what the new owners will do to improve Steven Pass, or if parking will be expanded.

Stevens Pass was started in the winter of 1937.

