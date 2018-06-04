See B-52 bomber move from Paine Field to new home at Museum of Flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Boeing's historic B-52 bomber moved Sunday to a new home at the Museum of Flight.

The 1959 war plane traveled down I-405 from Everett's Paine Field to the main campus at the Museum of Flight at Boeing Field.

The plane was disassembled for shipment and the parts were delivered separately.

The B-52 will be on permanent display in a new exhibit called The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park. It's all part of Project Welcome Home to increase awareness of Vietnam Veterans' great sacrifices.