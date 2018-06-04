Police say Bonney Lake teen was ‘aware of the massive effort’ to find her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. -- Bonney Lake police say Lily Christopherson's appearance had changed when the teenage girl was found Sunday afternoon at a Pierce County bus stop.

The 15-year-old had been missing for more than three weeks when a passerby spotted her on South Meridian in Puyallup and called police. Lily was reunited with her family a short time later.

"Lily's safe return could not have happened without everyone's hard work and dedication," Bonney Lake officer Daron Wolschleger said at a press conference Monday.

Police and the US Marshals Service said Lily's appearance had changed since she was first reported missing.

Officer Wolschleger said Lily was "aware of the massive effort" to find her. They are still encouraging anyone with any information to call police as they continue the investigation.

Police said they wanted to stress the importance of monitoring your children's online and social media activity.

Authorities did not take questions during the brief news conference.

An emotional reunion

Lily's mother told Q13 News she finally got to hold her baby.

"Words can't express my gratitude," Lena Winters said.

Lily Christopherson was reported missing on May 9. Later evidence uncovered by police led them to believe she was being sex-trafficked.

Three people had been arrested in connection with Lily's disappearance.

Christopher Russell Fitzpatrick, 39, and Maria Ann Counts, 29, were arrested earlier and charged with kidnapping, raping, providing illegal drugs and sex-trafficking the teen.

A third person was picked up by officers late Wednesday night in Tacoma on suspicion of third-degree child rape. Law enforcement sources say the man told them Lily left his Tacoma home last week. Q13 News is not naming him because he has not been formally charged yet.