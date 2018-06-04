× Oprah reportedly buys 43-acre estate on Orcas Island for $8.275 million

SEATTLE — Oprah Winfrey bought a 43-acre estate on Orcas Island for $8.275 million, TMZ reported Monday.

The entertainment site said the estate, known as Madroneagle, comes with a three-story main house, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a gazebo with glass walls, a barn and workshop, a sauna and craft shed. The guest house also has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

TMZ said Oprah never set foot on the island to see the new estate in person, and it’s unclear if she will live there part-time or if she bought it as an investment.