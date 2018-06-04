Mother who allowed men to rape her daughters, 5 and 6, sentenced to prison

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – The Georgia mother who allowed men to rape her daughters in exchange for drugs and money was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison and 10 years probation, according to WXIA.

Morgan Summerlin, 25, who pleaded guilty in May, could be seen blowing kisses to family members as officers led her out of the courtroom.

Summerlin, who won’t be eligible for parole, faced a possible 140 years in prison on counts of first-degree cruelty to children, enticing a child for indecent purposes and trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

The two girls, who were 5 and 6 years old at the time, told investigators that Summerlin would take them to visit 78-year-old Richard Office’s home in Palmetto, where he would abuse them. The girls said that when he was done, he would give them money which Summerlin would take.

A judge sentenced Office, who was found guilty of rape, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes, to life in prison plus 146 years, according to WGCL.

Another man, Alfredo Trejo, was also sentenced in February for sexually abusing the girls. He received 25 years in prison and lifetime probation after he was found guilty on charges of rape, sexual battery, child molestation and aggravated child molestation.

A judge also sentenced the children’s grandmother to five years, with one year already served, according to WXIA. She was charged with cruelty to children for being aware of the abuse and not helping her granddaughters.

The children are now reportedly living with a family member.