Meet Gator! #WhyNotMePets

Don’t let this dog’s name or age fool you, Gator has plenty of energy like a puppy.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Gator get adopted.

He’s 14-years-old. His age does make it a little difficult for him to find a forever home, but he’s very energetic and extremely friendly.

You can meet Gator at the Everett Animal Shelter.

Gator is looking for a quieter home because of his age.

Volunteers say he gets along great with people and other dogs, but he's not fond of cats.

"He's choosy about his four legged friends," said Irene Jemczyk, a volunteer dog walker at the shelter. "So he could maybe get a long with some. They would have to meet and greet kind of thing, but definitely no cats."

Gator isn't a lazy dog. He loves to get going in the morning and stay active throughout the day.

"He's strong and he does like to get out and get his two walks a day and he makes full use of that," said Jemczyk.

After Gator goes outside and does his business, Jemczyk says his favorite thing to do is go inside and get his frozen kong. That's the treat he looks forward to every morning.

Gator can also be a good guard dog too. His playful attitude and willingness to please will make him a great companion.

If you're interested in adopting Gator, visit the Everett Animal Shelter.