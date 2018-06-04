Mariners select pitcher Logan Gilbert out of Stetson University in first round of MLB Draft

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners selected pitcher Logan Gilbert of Stetson University with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft Monday.

The 21-year-old, 6-foot-6 right-hander — a junior — has gone 11-1 with a 2.52 ERA in 15 starts this year, with 157 strikeouts and 23 walks in 107 innings and was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Pitcher of the year. He leads Division I pitchers with 157 strikeouts this season.

He and his Stetson team are headed to the NCAA Super Regionals this weekend to play North Carolina.

According to Mariners.com, Scott Hunter, the Mariners director of amateur scouting, said that in the “Cape Cod League he was throwing 94-97 mph with an easy fastball. He’s tall, athletic, with a loose, easy arm. He’s got four pitches and throws a ton of strikes.”

Hunter said Gilbert was ranked in the top three to four players in the draft last summer by many scouts in the Mariners organization after his Cape Cod showing.

Hunter added that once Stetson’s season is over, Gilbert will likely pitch initially in the Arizona Rookie League and perhaps with Class A Everett.

In Round 2, with the 54th overall pick in the draft, the Mariners selected outfielder Josh Stowers of Louisville.